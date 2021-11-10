Namibia: App President Dies

10 November 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sonja Smith

All People's Party (APP) president Ignatius Shixwameni has died.

Shixwameni died after he collapsed this morning at parliament.

He was attending a committee meeting on foreign affairs alongside other parliamentarians.

The party's secretary general, Vincent Kanyetu, who is on the road from Gaborone, confirmed Shixwameni's death.

"I have confirmed with parliament secretary. I am now on my way back home," Kanyetu said.

A lawmaker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some members wanted to rush him to the hospital but they were told to wait. "The ambulance took about 40 minutes to arrive at parliament," said the lawmaker.

