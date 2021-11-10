Namibia: Over 1 000 Debtors Report to NSFAF

MORE than 1 000 debtors have reported to the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF), while the fund says it plans to publish more than 300 names of loan holders dating back to 1998 this week.

After struggling for over a decade to get beneficiaries of loans to pay back the money, the NSFAF released a notice two weeks ago stating that the names of those who owe the fund would be published, followed by "appropriate legal action".

NSFAF acting chief executive officer (CEO) Kennedy Kandume yesterday explained the fund's decision to release the debtors' names, saying they have been appealing to them to come forward, which has not yielded any results.

"So far 1 008 debtors have either repaid their loans, or have come to make arrangements, or are waiting for their statements to make arrangements to repay," Kandume said.

By 27 October a total of 228 debtors have made arrangements with the fund to repay their loans - either through debit orders or salary deductions - while others made lump-sum payments.

Kandume said the publishing of names was delayed because the fund had to remove the names of those who approached them in the meantime.

The fund is releasing the debtors' names to notify them of their debt, since trying to contact them has been unproductive.

"So, we are left with no choice but to publish the names of defaulters," Kandume said.

The beneficiaries are told to contact the NSFAF within the month, or face litigation or being blacklisted.

The fund previously said it has the option to obtain court orders to go after defaulters' assets if need be.

Some 131 000 Namibians have been funded by the NSFAF between 1997 and 2019.

The fund has paid out a total of N$7,5 billion in loans during this time.

Kandume said the fund's mission is not to embarrass those who owe it, but to make them aware of their debt.

"The aim is not to put people in the newspaper, but to alert those who owe the fund to come and make their payments. There are those who did not make any arrangement or effort to repay their loans," he said.

Kandume previously said they would target debtors who have completed their studies and are employed.

" . . . professionals who were assisted by the fund to be where they are today, such as lawyers, doctors, accountants, nurses, teachers, school principals, civil servants, and managers at state-owned enterprises," he said.