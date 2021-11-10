Namibian Stars Head to Sotigui Awards

NAMIBIAN stars continue to shine bright in Burkina Faso as actors Armas Shivute and Adriano Visagie ready for this year's Sotigui Awards.

Shivute has been nominated in the best actor southern Africa category for his role in '#LANDoftheBRAVEfilm' (2019), and Visagie will return as the award show's co-host alongside Stéphanie Zongo after successfully hosting the show last year.

The Sotigui Awards honour outstanding actors from across the continent, and so far Namibia has won the best actor southern Africa award for two consecutive years.

Visagie won best actor in 2019 for his stint in 'Salute' (2017) and, last year, Girley Jazama won best actor in southern Africa awards, as well as the coveted Sotigui D'or for her role in 'The White Line' (2019).

Shivute, a celebrated Namibian actor and first-time Sotigui nominee, may secure a third best actor win for Namibia, and will be travelling to Burkina Faso to attend the awards ceremony this week.

"I'm still over the moon. It's obviously every actor's dream to be nominated in these kinds of awards," says Shivute, who plays the down-to-earth and fiercely loyal warrant officer Shivute in the film.

"The production team put in a lot of work in terms of preparing the cast to be able to deliver on their characters," he says.

"My partner Meisie Willemse (Elize de Wee) and I worked very closely with the police. We went on patrol to observe some of the officers' mannerisms and how they handle cases," he says.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There is quite a lot of my own input into the character, but there was a lot of preparation as well."

Shivute will represent Namibia alongside Visagie, who returns as a newly minted member of the Sotigui Academy.

This year the academy will host the Sotigui Awards under the theme of 'Status of the Artist and Fair remuneration of Actors and Comedians of African Cinema and the Diaspora'.

"We constantly hear that the arts and the creative industry is a multibillion-dollar industry. But when will that become the reality of Namibian creatives when we have arts under the Ministry of Education, Arts, and Culture?" Visagie asks.

"Sadly the reality is that artists like myself are juggling an eight-to-five in the corporate world and must still sustain creativity. I am fortunate to have an eight-to-five, but that is not the reality of artists who to date have only received the bare minimum in aid during the Covid-19 pandemic," Visagie says.

"Fair remuneration also entails a royalty system of which we have zero to none in Namibia," he says.

The Sotigui Awards will take place in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, from 11 to 13 November.

'#LANDoftheBRAVEFilm' (2019) is now streaming on Showmax.

- [email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com