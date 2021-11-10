Mauritius: Covid-19 - President and Vice-President of the Republic of Mauritius Administered With Booster Shots

press release

The President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, and the Vice-President, Mr Marie Cyril Eddy Boissezon, were administered, today, with COVID-19 booster shots of the Janssen vaccine, at the State House, in Réduit.

In a statement, President Roopun expressed sympathy towards the families who have lost their close ones to the COVID-19. He recalled that vaccination is the best protection against the virus adding that it is important to get the COVID-19 booster shots.

He highlighted that Government has put in place a system to enable the population to get inoculated with the booster shots and urged them to seize the opportunity to get vaccinated with the third dose.

To those who are yet to be inoculated, President Roopun appealed to them to get vaccinated as soon as possible. He underlined that vaccination along with other precautionary measures such as social distancing and sanitary measures are the key solutions in the fight against this pandemic.

For his part, Vice-President Boissezon said that in view of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the country, it is imperative to get inoculated with booster shots. He stated that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is an act of patriotism. He however deplored that there is a vaccine hesitancy among the population and therefore encouraged them to receive their jabs.