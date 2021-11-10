Mauritius: Covid-19 - Newly Approved Drugs to Be Procured By the Ministry of Health and Wellness, States Minister Jagutpal

press release

Ronapreve, a new molecule developed by MERK, has been approved for use by the World Health Organisation, while Molnupiravir, which is also a newly developed anti-viral COVID-19 drug by the same company, is currently being used only in the United Kingdom and has not yet been commercialised. However, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is closely following up on the production of these drugs and will procure same as soon as they are available.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal, made this statement, today, at the National Assembly, in reply to a Private Notice Question. He highlighted that the Drugs and Therapeutics Committee of his Ministry has already given approval for the use of Ronapreve and Molnupiravir in the treatment, care and management of COVID-19 patients.

Speaking about another drug used in the management of COVID-19 patients, namely Tocilizumab, Dr Jagutpal underlined that in September 2021, the clinico-biological group had recommended the procurement of Tocilizumab injections and eventually Remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. He informed that 76 pre-filled syringes of Tocilizumab available on the local market have been procured and have already been used for the treatment of 19 patients from 02 to 19 October 2021.

Furthermore, he pointed out that his Ministry has already initiated tender procedures to procure an additional 300 Tocilizumab injections but based on the increasing trend of COVID-19 patients, the quantity has been increased to 600 injections at the cost of some Rs 20,000 per injection. The local representative of the manufacturer of this drug has informed that it may be available by December 2021 depending upon the production capacity of the manufacturer, he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Minister Jagutpal furthermore underscored that the number of fully vaccinated persons who have passed away in year 2021 due to the COVID-19, and who were admitted in hospitals as at 07 November, stands at 61. They are detailed as follows: 48 at ENT Hospital; three at SSRN Hospital; three at Dr Bruno Cheong Hospital; two at Dr A.G. Jeetoo Hospital; and five at Victoria Hospital. Regarding the vaccines which were administered to those 61 persons, the Minister stated that they are: AstraZeneca - five; Covaxin - five; Jansen - seven; and Sinopharm - 44.

He indicated that the number of fully vaccinated persons who have passed away of COVID-19 this year, and who were not admitted in public hospitals as at 07 November 2021, stands at two. One passed away at home and the other in a private clinic. Both were fully inoculated with Covaxin, he said.

Moreover, the Health Minister outlined that the total number of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests effected by his Ministry, and private laboratories and clinics from 25 October to 07 November 2021 on the local community is 32,593. They are as follows: Central Health Laboratory - 4,410; Airport Health Laboratory - 14,840; Novalab - 4,189; Wellkin Hospital by C-Care - 8,298; City Clinic - 743; and Aegle Clinic - 113. The number of PCR tests found positive from 25 October to 07 November 2021 in the community stands at 1,538.

As for the number of Rapid Antigen Tests effected by the Ministry from 25 October to 07 November 2021, the Minister stated that it stands at 42,001. He further remarked that the number of Rapid Antigen Tests found positive from 25 October to 07 November 2021 stands at 13,698.