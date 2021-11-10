Mauritius: Acting PM Reiterates Government's Determination to Combat Cybercrime

press release

Combatting cybercrime is a matter of public interest and Government will leave no stone unturned to address this problem through a wide array of measures, including the consolidation of the legislative framework.

The Acting Prime Minister, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, made this statement today, in reply to a Parliamentary Question, in the National Assembly, in Port-Louis.

The Acting PM emphasised that the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) is mandated to take steps to regulate or curtail the harmful and legal content of the internet and other information and communications services.

In this context, he said, in April 2021, it launched a public consultation on proposed amendments to the ICT Act for regulating the use of and addressing the abuse of , and misuse of social media in Mauritius with a view of protecting vulnerable citizens from such abuse.

Mr Obeegadoo informed that as the response received was mostly not in favour of the proposals contained in the consultation paper, the proposed amendments to the ICT Act were not followed through, thus in effect limiting the scope of the ICTA to effectively regulate and curtail harmful and illegal content on the internet.

He added that the ICTA initiated a direct engagement with Facebook and since September 2020, the ICTA contacted the policy arm of Facebook for Sub-Saharan Africa to discuss the issue of problematic posts on the platform. They had a number of online meetings notably on 21 May 2021, 02 June 2021 and 07 July 2021, he pointed out.

The Acting PM further indicated that the engagement was initiated and sustained by ICTA with the objective of exerting a collaborative control over problematic posts. These, he added, were flagged to the Facebook team but the procedures that Facebook seem to adopt remain somewhat obstruse, that is insensitive as they were according to its own standards, which do not always necessarily suit the interests of our population. He observed that the posts would remain on the platform for weeks while Fakebook deliberate on whether they should be removed and in the majority of the cases, the requests to have them removed were turned down.

Furthermore, he stated that on all occasions, ICTA underlined the real risks to the delicate social fabric of Mauritius and even proposed for a signing of a Memorandum of Understanding specifying areas of collaboration but was not accepted by Facebook.

Mr Obeegadoo underlined that Facebook announced its plan to recruit moderators so that problematic content in Mauritian Creole could be addressed, but no recruitment has been effected so far.

Moreover, he said that a meeting was held with the Director of Facebook public policy for Africa in July 2021 focusing on greater collaboration and that on 06 August 2021, Government announced its decision to designate the Computer Emergency Response Team of Mauritius as the sole agency reporting to Facebook.

The Acting PM also recalled that the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act 2003 is being repealed and a new bill that considers new forms of cybercrimes that have emerged, and includes a number of provisions, will be debated today.

The Police Cybercrime Unit and the Police IT Unit, he stressed, have investigated offences relating to cybercrimes . These two units are now working on a Police Strategic Transformation Plan 2021-2025 that will encompass new measures to combat cybercrime more effectively, including cyber bullying, he announced.