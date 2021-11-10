Mauritius Recorded 1397 Deaths From 01 October to 04 November 2021, Says the Acting Prime Minister

press release

A total of 1397 deaths were recorded in Mauritius as from 01 October to 04 November 2021, out of which 122 have been attributed to the COVID-19. The Acting Prime Minister, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, provided this information today, in reply to a Parliamentary Question, in the National Assembly, in Port-Louis.

The Acting Prime Minister further indicated that a total of 3359 deaths were recorded in July, August and September 2021, out of which 1004 in July ,1157 in August, and 1198 in September.

As regards the precise causes, the information is still being compiled by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, he said.

Mr Obeegadoo further pointed out that according to the information provided by the Registrar of the Civil Status and the Ministry of Health and Wellness, a total of 3007 deaths was recorded in July, August and September 2019. One thousand and forty-six deaths were registered in July, 1004 in August and 957 in September.

He added that 744 deaths were attributed to Diabetes mellitus, 543 to heart diseases, 377 to cancer, 351 to diseases of the respiratory system and 992 to other causes, such as cerebral vascular diseases, accidents, suicide, poisoning and various injuries.

As for the year 2020, the Acting Prime Minister stated that 981 deaths were recorded in July, 982 in August and in September 894 deaths.

Out of the total of 2857, he pointed out that 672 deaths were attributed to Diabetes mellitus, 559 to heart diseases, 339 to cancer, 315 to diseases of the respiratory system and 972 to other causes, such as cerebral vascular diseases, accidents, suicide, poisoning and various injuries.