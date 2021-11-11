Rwanda: Promoting International Humanitarian Law Among Rwandan Law Students

press release

ICRC's Rwanda delegation held its fifth Annual National Moot Court Competition on International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

The event, jointly organized by the ICRC, the Schools of Law and the Rwanda Red Cross Society in Kigali, brought together eight law students from four Rwandan Schools of Law.

The 2021 moot court competition theme was "International Humanitarian Law and Protection of Cultural Property in the event of Armed Conflict " which was chosen to coincide with the Africa Union Theme of the Year for 2021 'Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want.'

The competing universities included the University of Rwanda (UR), INES -Ruhengeri, University of Kigali (UoK) and Kigali Independent University (ULK). The format was a simulated, hypothetical war-crimes trial, in which the teams took turns playing out the roles of both the prosecution and defense.

The Kigali Independent University (ULK) team won the 2021 national Moot Court competition and went on to represent Rwanda in the All-Africa IHL moot court competition organized by ICRC in Nairobi, Kenya.

"ICRC will continue to increase awareness and interest in IHL; promote academic excellence in the student community; develop advocacy skills as well as to enhance students' knowledge of the role of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Rwandan Red Cross Society to promote International Humanitarian Law." Noted ICRC's head of delegation in Rwanda, Yann Fridez.

"Students are the purpose of disseminating humanitarian law, especially among the youth, it is for them to define the world in which they want to live in. All these efforts and investments are not for drama. They are part of ICRC's commitment to build better leaders for better future for all of us." Said Justice Dr Aime Muyoboke Karimunda, the guest of honour of the competition.

"The position of your judges and lecturers will be yours tomorrow, and for you tomorrow is today. Our responsibility is to give you the maximum exposure, with the hope that your spirit will remain constantly armed with the willingness to play your role in bettering the world and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel in troubled times" added Justice Dr Aime Muyoboke Karimunda.

This competition is part of a larger ICRC programme that aims to develop and promote IHL in Rwanda.