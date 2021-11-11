Nigeria: Alleged Extortion - Police Refuse to Obey My Court Judgement, Petitioner Tells #EndSARS Panel

The petitioner alleged extortion, torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to him in his testimony before the #EndSARS panel.

A petitioner, Temitope Alake, told the #EndSARS Independent Investigative Panel on Wednesday that the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja awarding compensation to him and has yet to be complied with by the police.

The panel set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is investigating cases of human rights voolations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the police.

Mr Alake alleged extortion, torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to him in his testimony before the panel.

Respondents to the petition are the defunct SARS in Lagos, and some of its operatives. The operatives most of who were identified by only their first names or surnames are, Anaku, a chief superintendent of police; Goodluck Adoni, a superintendent of police; Kingsley, an inspector; Solomon, a sergeant, and Julius, a police inspector.

Other respondents are Friday Binfa, a retired deputy superintendent of police, office in charge od defunct SARS in Lagos, the Commissioner Police Lagos, and the Inspector General of Police.

The complainant is seekibg the enforcement of a judgment given in his favour by A. I Chikere, a judge of Federal High Court, Abuja.

Complaint

The petitioner had informed the panel that three of his tankers and a Mercedes Benz, were seized while he was being investigated over alleged financial impropriety.

Speaking further, he told the panel how he was arrested by the officers of the defunct SARS, Lagos, and detained from January 2, 2014, to June 6, 2014, even when he was granted bail by an Ebute Meta Magistrate's Court, Lagos.

He said the Federal High Court judge, in her judgment, ordered that the seized three DAF truck tankers and the Mercedes Benz car be released to him, in addition to a compensation of N5 million and N10 million for loss of earnings.

He told the panel that the judgment given in his favour had not been obeyed till date.

Panel speaks

Garba Tetengi, who stood in for the chairperson of the panel, Suleiman Galadima, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, told the police counsel, James Idachaba, to cooperate with the panel to to ensure justice was done to all the petitions before the panel.

Mr Tetengi pointed out to the counsel that he had a duty to course of justice even though he was trying to defend his clients.

He, however, commended the counsel for previous cases settled and hope for the same in this matter.

Responding, Mr Idachaba told the panel that he was willing to support the panel to come to a logical conclusion.

He informed the panel that the complainant's lawyer went contrary to the directive of the panel to liaise with the police lawyer to ascertain the whereabouts of DSP Friday Binfa who. the police said was now retired.

Mr Idachaba, however, promised to assist the panel, stating that the case was all about the property which would be released to the complainant.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how another petitioner, Ibrahim Abubakar, on Tuesday, begged the to help him to enforce a court judgement he obtained against the police.

The judgement delivered on March 3, 2021, by the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, awarded damages against the police over alleged cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment meted out to the petitioner.