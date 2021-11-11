Nigeria: Buhari Congratulates Soludo, Asks Him to Help Tackle Anambra, South East Challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on his victory at the gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

The President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, enjoined him to rally other stakeholders to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the State and the South East in general.

President Buhari said that he looked forward to working with the incoming governor, a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra State but the entire country.

He laud the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible, and the Independent National Electoral, Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise despite the initial challenges encountered.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had Wednesday morning declared Prof Soludo as governor-elect of Anambra State.

Professor Florence Obi, Returning Officer of the election, made the declaration at exactly 1;50am.

She said Soludo scored the highest number of votes cast and certified all the requirements of being declared the winner.

"I, Prof Florence Obi, hereby certify that I am the returning officer of the Anambra state governorship election conducted on 6th and 9th of November 2021; that the election was held and Prof Charles Soludo having certified the requirement is hereby declared the winner and returned elected," she said.

She said Soludo polled a total of 112,229 votes followed by Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 53,807 votes and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who had 53,807 votes.