Nigeria: 'The Real Housewives of Lagos', 'Rishante', 12 Other Shows to Watch On DStv, Gotv

A reality show featuring former Big Brother Naija "Double Wahala" edition couple Bambam and Teddy A is one of the exciting shows that will air on both platforms this season.

As the festive season draws near, ten exciting new shows are set to premiere on the DStv, GOtv, and Showmax platforms.

The content unveil was done at the 2021 MultiChoice Showcase event which was held at the Marriot Hotel, Lagos, on Tuesday.

In addition to the new shows coming to Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family, and Akwaaba Magic throughout the rest of the year and the first quarter of 2022, there will be a channel that will showcase live festivals and events across West Africa.

These new shows would usher you into the festive season and the new year:

1. 'Movement Japa', is already airing on Africa Magic Showcase. It follows three graduates as they struggle to leave Nigeria in search of greener pastures. The dramatic and hilarious story features Gideon Okeke, Shasnay Okawa, and Sambasa Nzeribe. It tells the heavy truth many unemployed graduates in Nigeria can relate to.

2. 'Rishante', which will air on Africa Magic Urban, will premiere later this month. It follows the wealthy Rishante family played by Mofe Duncan, Chisom Agoaiweke, and Ummi Baba Ahmed. The members of the Rishante family seem to have power, wealth, and even romance. But beneath the surface, some underlying powers and events could lead the family to a cataclysmic ending.

3. 'Ghana Jollof', "The first Nigerian-produced" comedy series will air on Showmax, 'Ghana Jollof'.It tells the sizzling story of two young Nigerians, Jasper (Funnybone) and Romanus (Akah Nnani), who moved to Ghana in search of greener pastures. Showmax has dropped the official trailer for its first comedy-drama series in West Africa, Ghana Jollof, which premiered on Friday.

4. 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' will premiere in January 2022.

It will be the first Nigerian installment of the award-winning franchise, which is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group. This also marks the 16th international version of "The Real Housewives" format and the third to be adapted in Africa. Fans of the show now get to the opulent lives of some of the most affluent women in Lagos

5. 'The Rush', speaks about the 'testament of the reality of winning, where the finalist walks away with N15 million.' This show is described as one of the "top offerings" reality show.

6. 'Uncut With BamTeddy': This is a "top offering" show featuring former Big Brother Naija "Double Wahala" edition couple - Bamike Olawumi aka Bambam and Tope Adenibuyan aka Teddy A.

7. Toke Makinwa's talk show, 'Talk With Toke Makinwa', is coming to the platform in November 2021. Viewers can watch it on Honey TV.

Announcing the show via her Instagram page, Ms Makinwa said she would be chatting with the"biggest star across the globe."

Others are Side Men, Winnie Okpala (Zeelicious') cooking show - 'My Naija Plate', 'Drum Crime Series', 'Kid's Kitchen Relay','Phenomen-ally',

'Another Angle' and 'Story Africa',

Other existing shows and series that would return are 'Turn Up Friday', 'Owambe Saturday', 'Music Buzz', 'Unmarried', 'Date My Family', 'Judging Matters', 'Shoot Your Shot', 'Love Come Back', 'The Flatmates', 'The Johnsons', 'My Siblings and I', the second season of 'Pastor's Wives'.

It was also announced that 'The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards' will return in 2022.

Meanwhile, Akintunde Bada-Johnson, the country manager, ViacomCBS, also said they would air the 'Soul Train Award' live on BET and the 'Video Music Awards' on MTV.

In addition, he stated that there will be a return of the second season of shows like 'Inside Life With Erica' on MTV Base as well as 'Isono' on BET Africa.

While delivering his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, reaffirmed his brand's commitment to making services more accessible.

He particularly noted that it has informed MultiChoice's deliberate shift to more convenient and responsive digital options like DStv online, a mobile-based service that makes entertainment more accessible on the go.