Kenya: Gor Mahia Officials Blame Each Other for FIFA Ban

Gor Mahia Treasurer Dolphina Odhiambo has blamed the club's Sporting Director Lordvick Aduda for the latest transfer window embargo slapped on the club by Fifa.

The record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions were on Monday slapped with a ban from signing players for two consecutive windows for registering and fielding new players despite an existing embargo placed by the sport's world governing.

The club was found guilty of fielding Congolese forward Sando Sando Yangayay, defender Dennis Ng'ang'a, and midfielder Lwasa.

Odhiambo, however, insists her advice on the subject was ignored by Aduda whom she says brought in these players.

"We were facing a ban from FIFA at the time but people at the club elected to ignore this. The technical bench fielded the players in an active tournament in total disregard of the procedures while being aided by the self-proclaimed Football Director/ Sports Director /CEO of Gor Mahia FC," claimed Odhiambo.

She accused other club officials, whom she did not name, of bringing the latest crisis and challenged them to resign.

"I will not be held responsible while those running the club with arrogance and impunity walk scot-free.

"Those parading themselves as helpers of the club yet doing things just for their own benefits should also take note that their days are numbered," she added.

But Aduda has fired back at Odhiambo saying the new players were signed on two to five-year contracts and will serve the club in the long haul.

Aduda also reiterated it was not a must for the club to acquire new players in every transfer window.

"Tell me where it is written that this club must sign players in each and every transfer window. Currently, all players we signed are eligible to play and she should tell you the ones she is intending to sign who have been affected by the ban," he said.