Kenya: Sports Day to Be Held in Honour of Icon Ouko

10 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benson Ayienda

Nyamira Sports Legends Society will hold the Robert Ouko Sports Day on December 5 at Manga Stadium in honour of Olympic gold medallist Robert Ouko.

Ouko, a member of 4x400 metres relay team that won gold for Kenya at the 1972 Munich Olympic Games, died in 2019 aged 70.

Other members of the team were Charles Asati, Hezekiah Nyamao and the late Julius Sang.

Ouko also won a gold medal in the 800m race during the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh in Scotland.

Nyamira Sports Legends Society's secretary general Edwin Nyakeriga said various activities have lined up to mark the day.

The event was initially planned for August 18, on the date that Ouko died, but was moved due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The main event will be the 10km race for senior women and men, while the junior runners will compete in 5km races.

At the same time, Nyamira County Government is holding a five part athletics series of which three have already taken place.

In partnership with Nyanza South Athletics Kenya, the county began the races on September 26 in a bid to search for fresh talent in the region.

Besides cross country races, other events on the cards are 10km races for senior athletes, junior women's 6km and junior men's 8km.

