Kenya/Uganda: Two Rookies in Final Harambee Stars Squad for Uganda World Cup Qualifier

10 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Cecil Odongo

Kenya coach Engin Firat has named Nairobi City Stars midfielder Timothy "Babu" Ouma and Armenia-based Alwyn Tera in the final squad for Thursday's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Uganda Cranes.

Harambee Stars jetted out to Entebbe, Uganda on Wednesday morning and will have a feel of the pitch at St Mary's Kitende later in the day.

Ouma, who has been impressive for Simba wa Nairobi this term, makes the squad on his first call up to the national team while Georgia-based Amos Nondi, Anthony Akumu and Eric Johanna also make the squad which will face Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic's Cranes from 4pm.

Kenya squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Brian Bwire

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohamed, Abud Omar, Johnstone Omurwa, David Ochieng, Eric Ouma

Midfielders: Amos Nondi, Abdallah Hasan, Richard Odada, Anthony Wambani, Kenneth Muguna, Duke Abuya, Alwyn Tera, Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Eric Johanna Omondi, Timothy Ouma, Samuel Onyango, Clifton Miheso

Forwards: Michael Olunga, Ismael Dunga

