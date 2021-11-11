Egypt: Rabbit, a 20-Minute Convenience Delivery Startup in Egypt, Comes Out of Stealth With $11m Pre-Seed

The rapid on-demand grocery and convenience delivery craze that has taken over Europe and the U.S. this past year is gradually making its way into Africa and the Middle East.

Today, the spotlight is on RabbitMart, or Rabbit for short, a startup coming out of stealth with $11 million in pre-seed funding. Rabbit is the latest of a long list of startups investors are willing to pump money into globally to deliver groceries and other items from neighbourhood fulfilment centres to people's homes in 20 minutes or less.