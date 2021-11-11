Nigeria: Flutterwave Acquires Disha, a Creator Platform That Planned to Shutter in February

10 November 2021
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Tage Kene-Okafor

In February, Disha, a Nigeria-based platform that allows digital creators to curate, sell digital content, create portfolios and receive payments from their audience globally, announced that it was closing shop.

Before the news, Disha had bootstrapped to more than 20,000 users; at some point, it claimed to have a monthly growth rate of about 100%. Three days after announcing its shutdown, however, Disha did an about-face and said it was thinking of new options for the company and would share an update once it made a new decision.

