South Africa: Four Kidnapped Brothers Are Free and Safe!

Cape Town — South Africa has been waiting for news of the wellbeing of four brothers who were kidnapped on their way to school three weeks ago. Today (November 11, 2021) it has been confirmed that the Moti brothers - Zia,15, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13 and Zidan, who turned 7 during the kidnapping, are safe and have been returned home.

News24 reports that the siblings were on their way to Curro Heuwelkruin, a private school along the R37 near the N1 bypass in Polokwane's Limpopo Province, when seven armed men blocked the vehicle in which they were travelling and fired shots. The men were in two separate vehicles. The boys' 64-year-old driver was left unharmed.

The siblings have reportedly been reunited with their parents.

The family have thanked South Africans for their prayers and well wishes for their children's safe return.

Police investigations are continuing.