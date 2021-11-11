South Africa's Prisons Are Crowded With 'Lifers', At Great Cost to Our Economy and Even Human Rights

analysis

South Africa's faulty approach to life sentences is catching up with us.

Long prison sentences -- especially life sentences -- are not the answer to our country's disturbing problem of violent crime. And wrong policy on this has given us another, urgent, problem -- the bloated numbers of people we lock up for life.

One of our democracy's first achievements was to abolish judge-sanctioned state killings. The Constitutional Court's very first hearing was a challenge to apartheid's death penalty. Shortly after, on 6 June 1995, in internationally acclaimed judgments in S v Makwanyane, all eleven Justices struck down the death penalty as incompatible with the new Constitution.

Imprisonment for life is now our ultimate penalty. And the numbers of those imprisoned for life have ballooned astonishingly in our democracy. The latest annual report of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (Jics), which I head, records that no fewer than 17,188 inmates currently serve life sentences ("lifers"). This is 12% of our total prison population. This is 43 times as many lifers as when we became a democracy (in 1995 there were about 400).

These facts put South Africa in a global category of its own - an extreme category. In...