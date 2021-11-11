South Africa: Road to 2024 - EFF Makes a Splash in Local Poll, but No Red Wave

analysis

Unlike the DA and the ANC, the third-biggest party in South Africa, the EFF, showed growth in the local elections. However, there was no red wave. Performance was patchy -- high in some areas with new gains, and a struggle in provinces originally responsive to its message. The red berets will be dissecting the varied outcome as they prepare for the general elections in three years.

It was a tough election for the ANC and the DA. Of the big three parties, only the EFF registered growth. The party received 10% of the vote, up from 8% in 2016. It has more public representatives today than it did on the morning of 1 November. It has more fighters taking up seats on councils across the country to spread the gospel of the party and advocate for its values and policies. However, did the party fall short of its expectations? Despite Covid-19 restrictions, it still drew impressive crowds across the country. Julius Malema left no stone unturned as he covered significant territory in this campaign.

See this article on his campaign movements over a week: The campaign trail criss-cross diaries: A week in politics

In 2019, the EFF remained the official...