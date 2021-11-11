South Africa: The End of the ANC's 'Better Life for All'? Likely to Happen, and It Would Be Devastating for South Africa

analysis

These 2021 polls, which certainly will be remembered for the pressure felt by the ANC, may have also been the final election in which any of the major parties tried to claim that they are for a better life for all South Africans.

Such a shift could have profound consequences for our politics. It may introduce a dynamic where the only way to win elections and run campaigns is to aim to win what might be called "50% plus one". This may increase benefits to campaign for certain groups and against other groups. That move, in turn, could change South Africa's political game fundamentally.

One of the more remarkable occurrences of this last local election was the fact that both ActionSA and the Patriotic Alliance were campaigning in the same constituencies, in the same part of the country (Gauteng) while using the same shade of green. Looking deeper at some of the parties may reveal more similarities.

Consider Cope, ActionSA and perhaps even the Good party.

What really differentiates them from each other?

ActionSA and the Good party are both run by people with strong personalities, but there the differences may be hard to discern. Cope, which exploded onto the...