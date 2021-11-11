South Africa: Environmental Activism Is an Increasingly Deadly Vocation, Study Shows

analysis

According to a recent report, as their work ratchets up due to the precarious state of the climate crisis, environmental activists around the world are increasingly being threatened, silenced and criminalised.

Those advocating for climate and environmental justice are particularly the target of civic space violations by governments and corporations. Many of the measures being deployed by governments to restrict rights are not compatible with international law. These are among the key findings of a new report by Civicus Monitor, a global civil society alliance.

The research brief Defenders of our planet: Resilience in the face of restrictions focuses on three worrying trends:

Bans and restrictions on protests;

Judicial harassment and legal persecution; and

The use of violence, including targeted killings.

Of South Africa, the report says: "... authorities have used excessive force against environment defenders from mining communities who have held anti-mining protests." It also includes a case study showing the extent to which activists in South Africa operate in an increasingly dangerous and restrictive space.

A submission to Human Rights Watch referenced in the report notes that "In South Africa, communities across the country are raising concerns about the serious environmental, social, health, and climate harms of mining...