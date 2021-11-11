South Africa Looks Set to Join the Emerging Markets Rate Hiking Cycle

analysis

The countdown is on to the medium-term budget this week but the following week may well see the SA Reserve Bank raise the repo rate - making it even harder for the government to achieve its fiscal objectives in the face of higher debt funding costs. South Africa is just one of many emerging markets facing this conundrum.

All eyes are on the medium-term budget this week, but it is a possible increase in South Africa's repo rate next week that could have more profound implications for the domestic economy in the next three to five years if, like other emerging markets, it does take the first step on to an emerging market rate hiking cycle.

Emerging markets like Brazil, Argentina and, earlier in the pandemic, Turkey, have been aggressively hiking interest rates to thwart sharply rising inflation and others, including, it seems, South Africa, look set to join them if the financial market pricing is on the mark. Fixed-income investors are anticipating rate hikes in Asia and central bankers in eastern European countries recently shocked investors with the extent of the rate hikes they introduced.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop foresees the SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) raising the repo rate...