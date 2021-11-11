South Africa: No Disaster If Bafana Bafana Don't Make It to Qatar, Says Coach Hugo Broos

10 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Bafana Bafana face two crunch ties in the bid to qualify for Qatar 2022. Coach Hugo Broos says in the unfortunate event that they fall short, the lessons learnt by his young team will be immeasurable.

Bafana Bafana are now just two games and four points away from moving on to the final round of Fifa World Cup qualification for Africa. They are to face Zimbabwe in Johannesburg on Thursday, before travelling to Ghana three days later for what is likely to be the deciding tie in their group.

Only one of Bafana or the Black Stars will move on to the third stage in their bid to be one of the 32 nations duelling for world glory in Qatar next year.

After four games, the South Africans have accumulated 10 points and lead initial Group G favourites Ghana by a solitary point. They are yet to suffer defeat and have conceded only a single goal.

Transformation

When Broos took over, and under the circumstances he began with, that Bafana Bafana would be leading their group was not at the forefront of many people's minds. The team had just disappointed by failing to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

