South Africa: Buy Now, Pay Later, Interest-Free Payment Model Expected to Take Off in South Africa

10 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Neesa Moodley

The payment model that charges no fees or interest - unless you miss an instalment.

It's the week before payday and you're a bit short on funds. Not enough to justify a loan, but enough to need funds to make it through the next week. Or the sneakers you have been waiting six months for are on sale for the next five days only. While most financial advisers would tell you to try to survive without borrowing funds, sometimes you may need an extra R1,000 for groceries in that last week before payday. Taking on credit and paying interest on it is probably the worst way to address your shortfall.

However, in the past two years options have increased with a new "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) model. The idea is that you would literally buy now and only pay later, but it is not structured as a credit product, and you do not pay any interest. However, if you do miss any payments, you will have to pay a penalty. Paul Behrmann, founder and chief executive of Payflex, says the key difference is that this is not a traditional lending product with fees and interest charges.

"Typically, payments are...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X