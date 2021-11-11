South Africa: 'We Are On a Cliff Edge and Should Be Deeply Worried', Says Valli Moosa

10 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

An in-depth interview with Presidential Climate Commission Chairperson Valli Moosa about how South Africa is rising to the challenge of global heating and all that it portends for our economy, development, human rights and, ultimately, our political system.

In December 2020 former Cabinet minister Valli Moosa was appointed as the deputy chairperson of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC). The PCC is a body with no legal standing (yet), and a relatively small budget. Yet it may become the most important multi-stakeholder body at work in SA today. Its task is gargantuan: to forge a social compact on how South Africa responds to the deepening climate crisis.

Last week Maverick Citizen conducted an in-depth interview with Moosa about how South Africa is rising to the challenge of global heating and all that it portends for our economy, development, human rights and, ultimately, our political system.

Moosa started by pointing out that, "The climate crisis in SA will be more serious than in other countries." He says that because we are already a water-scarce country, "small changes in precipitation will have a major impact" in areas like agriculture and food security.

This is already evident across much of the Eastern Cape where...

