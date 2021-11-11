South Africa: Mandatory Vaccine Policies Will Survive a Constitutional Challenge - Legal Expert Halton Cheadle

10 November 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Labour law and constitutional law expert Halton Cheadle said on Wednesday night that he believed a challenge to the constitutionality of a mandatory vaccination policy in the workplace and even retrenchments on these grounds will in all likelihood survive scrutiny by the Constitutional Court -- and a growing body of international jurisprudence backed him up on this.

Mandatory workplace vaccination policies will most likely survive a constitutional challenge, legal expert Halton Cheadle said during a South African Medical Research Council webinar on the issue -- he also believed it was legally possible to fire an employee who refused to get the vaccine.

He said he believed that mandatory vaccines for Covid-19 will not infringe constitutional rights -- and even if it did it would be found to be justifiable.

He said there were many "misleading and grandstanding" claims about constitutional rights allowing people to refuse the Covid-19 vaccine.

Cheadle said employers who followed the correct procedures, including providing extensive counselling and opportunity, could legally dismiss employees who refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Employees could also be required to provide a weekly negative Covid-19 test at their own cost.

When asked if an employee could be fired for refusing to...

