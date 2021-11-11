Kenya: Ruto's Rear Windscreen Smashed in Kondele Chaos as Motorcade Faces Resistance

Kisumu — Deputy President William Ruto's official car came under a hail of stones on Wednesday after a group of rowdy youths staged a blockade to disrupt a scheduled rally in Kisumu's Kondele town.

Ruto uses a Lexus (LX570) registered under private vehicle identification KCD 996N as an official car for State functions including national celebrations.

The DP, who was on the second day of his visit to Nyanza region, braved stones that were being hurled from different directions to address hundreds of supporters at Kondele.

He made entry into Kisumu City addressing roadside rallies in Kisian, Otonglo, Obote road and Juakali area.

Ruto was welcomed by the people of Kisumu who escorted him to Kondele but got stopped by youths on the way.

His convoy was forced to make a U-turn at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital before rerouting back as police cleared the way using teargas canisters.

While at Kondele, stones were hurled at Ruto as he explained his bottom-up economic model. He offered youths and women groups Sh2.5 million each to spur their businesses.

In brief comments over the stone-throwing incident, Ruto condemned political leaders inciting youths saying it was time to liberate Kondele from the culture of hostility.

Ruto insisted everybody is free to visit any part of the country.

He later made his way to the airport to take chopper to Homa Bay County for a meeting with youths in Kabondo Kasipul Constituency.