Tanzania: Expert Insists On Use of Research Findings in Decision Making

THE government and the general public have been advised to use research findings in decision-making process in order to come up with permanent solutions on socio-economic challenges facing communities.

The advice was given here on Wednesday by the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research), Prof Bernadeta Killian, who said researches were key driver for sustainable and inclusive development, so they should be applied to attain the country's development goal.

She gave the advice during a press conference ahead of the 3rd Annual Conference on Research and inclusive development that will be held on November 11st to 12nd in Dodoma.

Prof Killian pointed out that the university has a long experience in the field of researches on various issues, such researches had helped societies to address some of challenges.

She tipped that in the past 6 years, the university in collaboration with SIDA implemented the program, worth 47bn/-, called UDSM-SIDA Research Cooperation that focused on conducting researches aiming at boosting people's wellbeing.

"During that time we conducted good and useful researches for the sustainable development of our people, some of those researches help small-scale farmers in seaweed (mwani)cultivation in Zanzibar, and other findings gave a permanent solution for water purification" she tipped.

Prof Killian said the forthcoming conference will be a platform for ensuring that the decision-makers are aware of those researches.

Among other participants, the conference is expected to attract Members of Parliament who would help to raise awareness and help to push the findings brought down to the grassroots.

Apart from MPs, the conference is expected to bring together over 300 participants with a wide range of interests and expertise including the academia (within Tanzania and outside), members of diplomatic corps, policymakers and selected readers of the civil organizations.

"We used to keep on shelves the findings of our researches, but now we want those findings to reach the targeted audience, that is why we have invite all those cadres to attend the conference," she expressed.

During the two days of the conference, more than 85 scholarly papers and 28 policies will be discussed, and the participants will have an opportunity to discuss how the research findings and innovations can bring inclusive development in Tanzania.

The conference which will be under the them: 'harnessing Research and Innovation for Sustainable Development in Tanzania and Sub-Saharan Region," would be officiated by the Minister of Industry and Trade, Prof Kitila Mkumbo.