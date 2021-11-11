Tanzania: Online Platform Out to Address Youth Unemployment

A new online matchmaking platform for skills is set to address the scourge of youth unemployment in Arusha region.

Dubbed Skillsmatch, the online platform links young professionals with businesses owners for jobs and internships, and eventually bridge the digital skills gap.

Speaking during the launch on the sidelines of the ongoing 5th You Lead Summit 2021 here yesterday, the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) Executive Secretary Professor Gaspard Banyankimbona said the platform comes in handy for EAC youths, as it will help in merging young professionals with businesses that require digital talents.

"Its launch will brighten the future of the youth in the region and ultimately bridge the skills gap," further said the IUCEA boss.

According to Professor Banyankimbona, the platform is integrated with LinkedIn, an American business and employment-oriented online service with the issues of privacy and safety of the users taken into account.

"It is an easy-to-use online platform for providing businesses and young professionals with relevant matches to their needs, and supported by Artificial Intelligence," the don said.

He further urged the youth in the region to capitalize on the online platform as it seeks to bridge the skills gap, especially regarding digital knowledge for the application and development of digital products and services that are needed in the region's industry.

Such a launch was made possible by the East African Business Council (EABC), IUCEA, the Centre of Excellence for ICT in East Africa (CENIT@EA) at the Nelson Mandela African Institution for Science and Technology (NM-AIST) and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Earlier on, speaking virtually from Kigali, Rwandese Minister of Youth and Culture Rosemary Mbabazi said it imperative for the youth in the region to have technical skills in tapping the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

"Governments must continue to mentor our young generation in driving the free trade area and the African development agenda as a whole," she added.