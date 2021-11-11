Uganda: Three-Day Equity Bank Naro Golf Open Starts Thursday

Kampala, Uganda — Equity Bank Uganda Limited has re-affirmed its passion for sport and its ability to bring Ugandans together by partnering with the National Agricultural Research Organization (NARO) to organize an inaugural golf open this week.

The Equity Bank NARO Open is set to run November 11th to 13th at the Marylouise Simkins Memorial Golf Club in Namulonge.

Over 100 golfers from Uganda and Kenya (Kitale Club) have already confirmed participation. The famed 9-hole course with one of the tightest fairways in the country, is in immaculate shape.

Speaking during the launch of the Open, Equity Bank Uganda Head of Retail George Kato said, "Equity Bank a financial corporate citizen is cognizant to its role in sustainable financing and strategically supporting community building activities."

He restated that Equity, whose purpose is to transform lives, give dignity and expand opportunities for wealth creation, continues to play a leading role in not only supporting businesses but promoting sport and growing communities.

He further mentioned that the bank's officers will be at the tournament to answer any questions around savings and what products Equity Bank has in place to support anyone's financial dreams.

Kato invited people to carry their national IDs, open accounts and sign up for Equity Bank's digital suite that gives you the ability to bank anywhere, anytime.

Head of Marketing and Communications Phillip Otim told journalists, "Equity Bank is passionate about golf and at MLSMGC the academic of golf in Uganda, we nurture golf talent while our colleagues also showcase the most cutting research outputs from NACRRI making this partnerships a perfect one."

For the first time in the history of the club, Equity bank has provided a package for professionals.

The open will be hosted for three days under strict SOP and in accordance with the Rules of Golf as approved by the R & A Limited and Uganda Golf Union rules.

All golfers with verifiable WHS handicap index are invited to participant in this inaugural event that we hope will be UGU calendar event for the foreseeable future.