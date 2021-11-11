Egypt: Tanzania, Egypt Trade Volume Reaches 87.3bn/-

10 November 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

The trade volume between Tanzania and Egypt has increased from 8.4bn/- in 2018 to 87.3bn/- in 2020 as the two sides determine to reduce existing trade imbalances among themselves.

Speaking at a joint held in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday, President Samia said that the two countries have a good record of cooperation in various areas including investments adding that apart from the trade, Tanzania has also registered 26 projects from Egypt investors worth USD 1.3bn, which have created 2,206 jobs to locals.

"It is unfortunate that the balance of trade is in favour of Egypt but we Tanzania promise to put more efforts so that we can produce more and use the opportunity of trading between our two countries," President Samia, who is in Cairo for a three-day official visit, told her counterpart President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Head of State admitted that Covid-19 pandemic affected Tanzania's economy but she was optimistic that her government will fight to ensure GDP grows by 4.5 percent to 6 percent by 2022.

Meanwhile, President Samia promised her host President Al Sisi to send a team of Kiswahili language experts to Egypt to support the Arab State in promoting the widely spoken language in Africa.

Currently, Kiswahili is being taught at various universities in different parts of the world, including Egypt.

On his part the Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi promised to support Tanzania in its various development plans in order to progress and prosper.

"Egypt is ready to share its experience, providing technical support and contribute to the capacity building of Tanzania through the training courses offered by several Egyptians authorities most notably the Egyptians Agency of Partnership for Development," President Al-Sisi stated.

