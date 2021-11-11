Tanzania's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 725

Tanzania confirmed Wednesday a total of 725 coronavirus fatalities from more than 26,160 cases that had been reported since the deadly virus was first detected in the East African country.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Godwin Mollel told the National Assembly that the figure is until October 25.

He said at least 25,330 patients recovered from the respiratory disease.

Responding to a question from the Special Seats MP, Halima Mdee (CHADEMA), Dr Mollel said approximately 158bn/- was spent on purchasing various equipment including 19 oxygen power plants with a capacity of between 200 to 300 cylinders and 7 plants have already been installed while 12 others will be installed anytime.

The MP had demanded to know the number of nationals who have contacted the disease as well as those who recovered and/or died as a result.

Mdee also sought the government's response with regards to the amount allocated to confront the pandemic.

Dr Mollel clarified that, the health sector received 466.78bn/- from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the amount used to install equipment in 115 emergency medical units (EMD), construction of 67 intensive care units (ICU), procurement of 253 ambulances, 8 safe blood vehicles, 10 oxygen-carrying machines, 2700 beds at 225 health facilities, purchase and installation of 95 X Ray machines, 29 CT Scans, 4 MRI machines as well as conducting six research on the virus.

He said the government also reduced the cost of testing covid-19 from 135 US dollar to 50 US dollars covering the remaining 85 US dollars.