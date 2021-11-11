Uganda: NSSF, Centenary Bank and Stanbic Uganda Holdings Sweep 2021 Fire Awards

Kampala, Uganda — The National Social Security Fund was declared the overall winner of this year's 2021 Financial Reporting Awards (FiRe) organised by the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPA-U).

Held on Nov.10 at Skyz Hotel Naguru and via zoom, organisers said the awards aim at promoting and enhancing the quality of financial and business reporting for business growth in Uganda, by encouraging the implementation of financial reporting standards as well as other best practices in financial reporting.

NSSF won after presenting a detailed digital and highly interactive report with easy leads to navigate. Its report showed a strategy aimed at creating value, opportunities and managing risks. "The NSSF report provided a lot that one would expect... it was an exemplary report," said Stephen Ineget, the chairman organising committee of the 2021 awards.

Centenary Bank and Stanbic Uganda Holdings Limited (SUHL), won Silver and Bronze respectively.

Stanbic Uganda won four other accolades in other categories of the awards.

The ICPAU president, Constant Mayende (CPA) and Derick Nkajja, the CEO of the institute, said all participants of the awards are winners because they learn new things whenever they receive feedback about their reports annually.