Namibia: The Minimum Wage for Farmworkers to Be Increased By 18 Percent in January

Following an agreement signed this week, the current minimum wage of 2017 is to be increased by 18% as of 1 January 2022, bringing the value of the minimum basic wage of farmworkers to N$ 1 653.00 per month.

According to the agreement signed on 09 November, the basic wage of a farmworker consists of a cash wage as well as a rations component. The minimum cash wage increases to N$5.40 per hour or N$ 1 053 per month for workers who work 45 hours per week. For those who do not receive the free rations portion, the ration allowance increases to N$600 per month.

The agreement was signed by the Agricultural Employers Association, the Namibia National Farmers' Union, the Namibia Emerging Commercial Farmers' Union and the Namibia Farm Workers' Union.

The signatories stressed that this is just the minimum wage meant for young farmworkers without previous experience.

"The actual salaries paid to farmworkers with experience are much higher. We believe that most workers on farms are better off than general workers in other industries as farmworkers usually get free housing, rations, water, electricity and firewood while workers in other industries have to utilise the bulk of their salaries for these commodities," they noted in a statement.

The parties are set to approach the Ministry of Labour to extend the agreement to the whole agricultural sector of Namibia by gazetting it.

f.l.t.r: Gwyneth Phillips (Namibia Farm Workers' Union); Christine Stoman (Agricultural Employers Association); Amon Kapi (Namibia National Farmers' Union); and Dr Ndahafa Nghifindaka (Namibia Emerging Commercial Farmers' Union).