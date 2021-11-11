Nigeria: CBN Governor's Golf Tourney Tees Off in Abuja Nov 13

Abuja — The Central Bank of Nigeria-sponsored Governor's Golf Tournament will tee off on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The CBN Director, Corporate Communications, Mr. Osita Nwanisobi, made the confirmation in a statement issued yesterday.

The tournament now in its 14th edition is a one-day event to be competed for in different categories in both the Men's and Ladies' divisions.

It is a stroke play, shotgun format, where all competing golfers will tee off simultaneously from different points on the golf course and finish about the same time.

A breakdown of the Men's category indicates that golfers will compete in the Division 1, (Handicap 0 -12); Division 2, (Handicap 13 -18); Division 3, (Handicap 18 - 24) and Gross.

In the Ladies' category, the golfers will compete in the Division 1, (Handicap 0 - 20) and Division 2 (Handicap 21 - 30), among others.

Nwanisobi said the objective of the CBN Governor's Tournament was to create a relaxed and recreational atmosphere for distinguished personalities in government, the organised private sector, elder statesman and members of the Diplomatic Corps'.

He noted that the tournament, which had become a staple in the calendar of the IBB Golf Club, would be held in strict adherence to the approved code and protocols issued by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19.

He pleaded with participants to maximise the opportunities being provided by the country's apex bank in developing their talents since the CBN is committed to continuous sponsorship of the annual Golf Tournament that will feature 160 players.