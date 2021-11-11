Tanzania: Zanzibar Seeks Stakeholders' Views On Cryptocurrencies

Dar es Salaam — The Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar is seeking stakeholders' views on digital currencies, whose uptake is gaining momentum around the world.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, Zanzibar's Minister of State (Economy and Investment), Mr Mudrick Soraga, said the government plans to meet with stakeholders in the third week of this month.

"We are seeking views on the matter before deciding whether it is viable or not," he hinted.

"You cannot make such a decision without getting input from stakeholders, including banks and the ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs."

On Monday, Mr Soraga met with a representative of Hypertech Company, Mr Joe Chuene, to discuss how best the isles government could adopt a cryptocurrency.

Noting that the transaction volume of bitcoin alone has reached $3.2 trillion, Mr Chuene called on the government of Zanzibar to recognise and adopt the cryptocurrency as a mode of transaction.