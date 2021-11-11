Tanzania: Cag Ready to Audit National Debt After Calls From MPs

Dar es Salaam — Controller and Auditor General (CAG) Charles Kichere says he is ready to audit the national debt over the past five years.

The CAG made the remark after Mtama MP Nape Nnauye had requested transparency in auditing the five-year national debt, prompting mixed views among people, with some given reasons for the soaring of the debt.

The lawmaker wanted members of the public to be told where the loaned money was taken, its actual value and the number of projects that had been implemented as the national debt had now soared to Sh78 trillion from Sh51 trillion in the past six years.

ACT-Wazalendo party leader Zitto Kabwe supported Mr Nnauye's suggestion, saying that it was important that the Finance Ministry made a special audit of the national debt so to know the actual amount of loans and where those loans were specifically directed so that there could be good plans of managing the national debt.

"If you look back, it has been my long-standing demand that the national debt account be subjected to a special audit.

"It is important to satisfy ourselves as to where these funds were directed because members of the public were being told that internal funds were being spent on development projects," said Mr Kabwe.