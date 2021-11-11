Tanzania: U.S. Envoy Wishes to See Zanzibar Bar-Style Cooperation On the Mainland

Mwanza — US ambassador to Tanzania Donald Wright says he hopes the situation of democracy, freedom of expression and freedom of the press in the country will continue to improve - unlike how the situation was a few years ago. Addressing reporters in Mwanza yesterday, Dr Wright said although it needed more efforts, he wished he had seen the existing cooperation in Zanzibar between the ruling CCM party and the opposition was also available on mainland Tanzania.

"The area of democracy and the freedom of the press in Tanzania had shaken a bit in recent years; the situation has started to strengthen and give courage. Things such as democracy, freedom of expression and freedom of the press will not change immediately, but will change slowly," said the ambassador.

Dr Wright said he still believes there are some challenges that can be addressed through open discussions and agreements and the running of Zanzibar's political activities should serve as an exemplary to be imitated even on the side of the mainland.

"I was in Zanzibar a week ago; the running of political activities and tranquility existing there, which is the result of the consensus and the existence of the government of national unity are worthy of imitation even by the mainland side. Although it is a situation that needs time, we expect to see changes on the political scene of Tanzania," said Dr Wright.

The US envoy advised Tanzanians to cultivate a culture of holding open discussions so as to find a solution to challenges emerging within their society.

Reacting to the views of the US envoy, Deputy Secretary General of CCM (Zanzibar), Dr Abdalla Juma Sadala said: "We have been living and cooperating together in Zanzibar since 1964. We have been doing that even before the introduction of the government of national unity and we shall continue to live like that because we are all one."

When asked on Dr Wright'd desire to see the existing cooperation in Zanzibar is extended to the mainland, Dr Sadala responded: "On that issue you need to find the secretary general who can give you the party's stand over the matter you are asking about."

When asked about Dr Wright's desire to see Zanzibar's political consensus is also made on the mainland, CCM secretary general Daniel Chongolo responded, "No comment"

In another development, Dr Wright promised that his country would continue to give support to the area of studies on various diseases, saying that that is the right way of getting vaccination and medicines.

"The US has brought down the cancer disease by 50 percent through various studies, which is for sure the key area of encountering diseases and social challenges. We shall cooperate with Tanzania in that area as for now the US supports various studies on diseases including sickle cell and malaria," said Dr Wright

On the media industry, Dr Wright said his country would continue to offer training and various courses including exchanging experiences among journalists in the country because of the importance of the industry in promoting democracy, responsibility and sustainable development.

However, the US ambassador said that will be possible, depending on their budget.