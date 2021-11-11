Nigeria: Southern Govs to Buhari - Over-Centralisation of Power Breeding Agitations

THE Southern Governors Forum, SGF, yesterday, attributed the over-centralisation of structures of governance in the Federal Government to the unending agitations across the country.

The chairman of the SGF, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ekiti State said this in Akure while playing host to officials of the National Senior Secondary Education Commission, NSSEC, who were on a One-Day Advocacy and Sensitisation Workshop on the establishment of the commission with Education Stakeholders in the South-West States of Nigeria.

Akeredolu said: "The hue and cry about restructuring which has pervaded the entire country is about devolving power to the states to make them function effectively.

"The fiscal policy and over-centralisation of power in the hands of the Federal Government have turned the country into a unitary nation.

"Over centralisation of structures of governance is a major reason for the unending agitations for restructuring.

"There should be devolution of powers to enable the states to function effectively as federating units within the federation."

Lamenting that putting many items in the Exclusive List has concentrated too many powers in the hands of the federal government, Akeredolu said the unity of the country is based on sustainable true federalism.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Benjamin Abakpa, said the sensitisation to the geopolitical zone was to get policy makers acquainted with reasons why the commission was set up by the Federal Government.

Abakpa said regulation of Secondary School Education, intervention on areas of needs and setting minimum standards are critical objectives before the commission to actualise, in a bid to strengthen the post-primary level of education in the country.