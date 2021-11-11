Nigeria: FUT Minna Matriculates 4,706 Students for 2021/2022 Session

The Federal University of Technology, Minna, on Wednesday, matriculated 4,706 students into its various programmes for the 2021/2022 session.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Bala said the ceremony marked the formal enrolment of the matriculating students into the university's academic programmes and the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

He further said that the matriculating oath taken by the students formally inducted them into the university.

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Prof. Emmanuel Udensi, Bala urged the new students to make conscious efforts to be part of the process of building a community of law abiding people.

"Stay away from patterns of behaviour and social practices that are not consistent with the values we espouse and promote.

"We have no tolerance for such practices as cultism, examination misconduct, fighting, assault, rape, illicit drugs consumption or drugs peddling, membership of illegal associations, fraud and financial racketeering," he warned.

The Vice Chancellor further urged the students to be security conscious both for their personal safety and the safety of others.

"Do not move about alone, especially in darkness, always draw the attention of security personnel if you notice anything suspicious and always display your identity cards publicly."

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students from each of the university's 10 schools were presented by the Dean of the various Schools after which the registrar administered the oath on them.

All the matriculating students in each school stood and repeated the oath after the registrar.

(NAN)

