Nigeria: Ikoyi Building Collapse - Stakeholders Want Probe Panel Open to Public

STAKEHOLDERS have called on Lagos State Government to make the daily activities of the six-man investigation team set up to probe the remote and immediate cause of the collapse of a 21-storey building on Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, known to public to ensure confidence in the report and justice served.

Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu had last week inaugurated a panel to probe the remote and immediate cause of the collapse, with a charge on the members to uphold highest professional standards.

The panel has 30 days to submit its report in the first instance.

Members of the probe panel comprise professional builder, town planner, structural engineer and legal practitioners, all from the private sector.

Meanwhile, as the sittings of the panel entered day six, activities of the team had remained shrouded in secrecy as no public announcement has been made by the chairman so far.

Most of the questions posed to Ayinde via his WhatsApp line had not been responded to.

A media executive, Dele Momodu, in a statement, charged the panel to be fair on its assignment and come up with objective recommendations that would serve as deterrent to others and prevent avoidable loss of lives.

Momodu said: "The outcome of the inquest and the investigation, which has been ordered must be done diligently. It must not be hurried. It must be painstaking and thorough. Such investigations cannot last 30 days as being directed by the government.

"I foresee that any credible inquiry must take months of arduous diligent work. Various possibilities including negligence sabotage and even natural or human causes such as the over-dredging occurring in that vicinity must be considered. Dead men tell no tales. They cannot defend themselves, but records and logic abound.

"Those making claims and allegations, which are easily rumpled will soon be exposed."

Panel collecting documents--Lagos govt

But the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in his daily update on the incident said: "The panel of inquiry set up by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to find out why the building went down and suggest ways of stopping such incidents has continued its sittings.

"It is collecting documents that may help unravel the mystery of the collapsed building."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Construction Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lagos govt denies plan to demolish remaining 2 buildings

Meanwhile, Omotoso, in a statement dismissed reports that the state government plans to demolish two high-rise buildings standing at the site of the 21-storey collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Omotoso, in a statement, said: "Contrary to speculations, no directive has been given for the demolition of the two high-rise buildings standing at the site of the 21-storey collapsed building in Ikoyi, Lagos.

"The Panel of Inquiry instituted into the collapse of the building has continued to sit and an integrity test on the two buildings is yet to be conducted on the two buildings. It is, therefore, wrong to assert or speculate that the buildings will be demolished.

"The operation at the site of the collapsed building continues. Vehicular movement around the site has been smooth, following the reopening of the road.

Death toll rises to 45

"Two more bodies were recovered from the site today. The recovery of the two bodies has brought to 45 the number of bodies retrieved from the site.

"The identification of bodies of the victims of the incident has continued at IDH, Yaba, Lagos Mainland. Thirty-two families have come forward to submit samples for DNA to identify bodies that they wish to claim. In cases where identification is clear and there are no arguments, the bodies will be released to the families.

"A committee to supervise the identification and release of the bodies has begun work. It comprises senior officials of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Justice."