Nigeria: Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On Kaduna-Abuja Highway

11 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Police in Kaduna State have foiled a kidnap attempt on the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

Police spokesman in the state, ASP Muhammad Jalige, stated on Wednesday that on Nov. 9, at about 7.45 p.m., the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mudassiru Abdullahi, was on an official tour.

"The commissioner intercepted a large group of marauding bandits on a heinous mission around Alheri Camp.

"He led his officers and men to chase the bandits into the forest with tactical firepower as a result of which they escaped with bullet wounds," he stated.

Jalige stated that the precision exhibited by the officers during the encounter was exemplary and served as a morale booster for other operatives to emulate.

He added that CP Abdullahi charged officers manning various nipping points along the highway to be ruthless with bandits so as to change the security profile of the road for the better.

"The CP also called on adjoining communities to report any person found with gunshot wounds to the nearest police formation," Jalige stated.

