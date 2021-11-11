South Africa: Last President of Apartheid South Africa FW de Klerk Dies

11 November 2021
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — The last leader of apartheid South Africa FW de Klerk has died.

De Klerk, 85, a key actor in the country's transition to democracy, died at his Fresnaye home of "a cancer that affects the lining of the lungs". His wife Elita, two children Susan and Jan, and his grandchildren survive him.

His son Willem died of cancer a year ago, while his former wife Marike - whom he divorced in 1998 - was murdered in 2001.

The FW de Klerk Foundation has shared these words:

"It is with the deepest sadness that the FW de Klerk Foundation must announce that former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer. Mr De Klerk was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife Elita, his children Jan and Susan and his grandchildren."

The family will make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements, while a n announcement from President Cyril Ramaphosa about his state funeral is expected shortly.

De Klerk was the president from September 1989 until May 1994, and was then appointed as one of the country's two deputy presidents after the first democratic election in April 1994.

