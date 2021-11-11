Nigeria: Corruption Fueling Separatist Agitations, Says One Nigeria Group

Abuja — An anti-secessionist movement, One Nigeria Group has accused corrupt elements in the country of inciting violent separatist agitations in order to distract the President Muhammadu Buhari administration from focusing much on his anti-corruption onslaught.

The group alleged that perpetrators of corrupt practises which have undermined the country economic development are masterminds of separatist movements.

Addressing journalists at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, President of One Nigeria Group, Muhammad Saleh Hassan, alleged that aggrieved individuals from a section of the country were behind what he called separatists entrepreneurs.

He said; "Today, we are all here because President Muhammadu Buhari has strengthened our belief in the unity and oneness of our country in which our faith is unwavering.

"However, if any ethnic group that makes up Nigeria feels unfulfilled, it is because their leaders to whom they trusted at some point with the responsibility of developing their states or region were very corrupt and failed, acted with impunity and promoted violence against their own ethnic stock. But to the glory of the Almighty, these are the shortcomings President Muhammadu Buhari's government has been tackling head on.

"The attempt to not only cover up their corrupt practices that brought undevelopment to their people but to also Introduce crisis and separatists entrepreneurs will not work or see the light of day.

"As Nigerians, we are one united entity and we therefore urge Mr President not to be distracted by their foolish demands but remain focused in shaming these separatists and their sponsors in performance and quality delivery of good leadership to the nation as always."

Saleh advised Nigerians to refrain from associating with groups bent on balkanisation of the country through promotion of divisive and narrow sentiments and interests.

"We are here today to reaffirm the unity of Nigeria and the belief of every citizen of this great nation that the continued existence of Nigeria is not negotiable.

"As you can see here today, thousands of Nigerians are happily gathered to stress their commitment to, and belief in one Nigeria and to pass a message to the enemies of our coexistence that they have failed in their separatist agenda.

"It is in this light that we happily pass a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari for uniting us as one nation against all odds.

"We therefore urge all Nigerians to look beyond the clamour for separation and unite to build the Nigeria of our dreams. We should for a start, look and assess where we have been, where we are and where we want to be at any material time."

Vanguard News Nigeria