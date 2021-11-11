Nigeria: Troops Neutralize Several Boko Haram/ISWAP Terrorists in Borno Ambush

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) deployed at 192 Battalion Foward Operations Base (FOB) have inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram(BH) and the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists in an ambush in Pulka general area.

It was an Intelligence-driven operation that was conducted with precision in conjunction with members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and local vigilantes.

The operation left four of the criminal elements neutralized and a good number of arms recovered.

The fierce encounter occurred in Rengye, an area suspected to be the terrorists' crossing point.

Aside from the neutralized terrorists, several others escaped with injuries, leaving traces of blood behind, as they fled in disarray.

The gallant troops recovered two AK 47 rifles, three AK 47 rifle magazines, one 36 Energa Hand Grenade and one tear gas canister from the terrorists.

While commending the troops for their resilience and renewed doggedness, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya charged them to continue to dominate the area operationally by denying the criminals freedom of action.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on Wednesday embarked on an operational tour of Headquarters 1 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Kaduna.

General Yahaya, who was received and conducted round Forward Operational Bases Sabo Birnin and Rigassa by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Maj Gen Kabiru Mukhtar, charged the troops to be ingenious in their training and operational engagements, to effectively tackle insecurity in their areas of responsibility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Describing emerging security threats as real, the COAS directed the troops to decisively deal with bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements threatening the security of the nation.

He urged the troops to remain committed to ensuring the security of lives and property of the citizenry, maintaining that it is crucial for officers and soldiers to always cultivate cordial civil-military relations with members of their host communities and the general public as critical stakeholders and catalysts for operational success.

The Army Chief however warned the troops against indulging in any act inimical to ongoing operations.

He affirmed his resolve to promptly address cogent challenges confronting the troops in the execution of their tasks.

In furtherance of his commitment to empowering and enhancing the functionality of Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSM) of the NA, the Chief of Army Staff presented a brand new Toyota Hilux to the RSM of Headquarters 1 Division, Master Warrant Officer, Auwalu Taudo.

General Yahaya pointed out that the presentation of vehicles to RSMs is targeted at restoring the prestige associated with the office of the RSM as custodians of regimentation and discipline in the Nigerian Army, adding that RSMs play vital roles in grooming and shaping the regimental lives of young officers and soldiers.