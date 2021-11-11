Nigeria: Kaduna Police, CP Overpower Bandits, Many Escape With Bullet Wounds

Kaduna — The police in Kaduna state have chased a large number of bandits into the forests close to the Abuja-Kaduna highway, as a result, many bandits escaped with wounds.

The police command, therefore, appealed to the public to report any suspicious person seen with wounds, for immediate arrest.

The command's Public Relations Officer ( PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, in a statement on Wednesday, said the Commissioner of Police led operations and foiled attempted kidnapping along Kaduna-Abuja Road as several fled with bullet wounds.

He said, "on 9th November 2021 at about 1945hrs the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command CP Mudassiru Abdullahi psc (+) while on a tour of duty along Kaduna-Abuja road intercepted a large group of marauding armed bandits on a heinous mission around Alheri Camp."

" The CP gallantly led his officers and men chased the Bandits into the forest with tactical firepower as a result of which they escaped into the forest with bullets wounds."

"The precision exhibited by the officers during the encounter is exemplary and serve as a morale booster for other operatives to emulate in their unrelenting effort to restore public confidence in line with the mandate of Inspector General of Police IGP Alkali Baba Usman."

"The CP thereafter charged officers manning various nipping points along the highway to be ruthless on the bandits so as to change the security profile of the road for better."

"The CP also called on adjoining communities to report any person found with a suspected gunshot wound to the nearest Police formation," he said.