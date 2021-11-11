Nigeria: Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing Own Son for Money Rituals

11 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

<i>A 95-year-old blind pastor has also been arrested in connection with the crime, according to the police.</sub>

A man in <a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enugu_State">Enugu State,</a> Nigeria's South-east, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing his son for money rituals.

A pastor in the state has also been arrested in connection with the crime, according to the police.

The police spokesperson in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement on Thursday that the man's seven-year-old son was reported missing on October 22, before it was later discovered he was killed for ritual.

Mr Ndukwe, an assistant superintendent of police, said following receipt of the information on the search for the missing child, police arrested his father, Onyishi Chidi, 36, on November 6 at Coal Camp, Enugu.

"Chidi confessed to the crime and led police operatives to arrest a blind pastor, Okeke Eneokwor, 95, whom he fingered as an accomplice.

"He also led police operatives and a medical team to a stream at Abakpa-Nike, Enugu, where the decomposing corpse of the minor was exhumed from a shallow grave," he stated.

The police spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Lawal Abubakar, has ordered a "thorough and conclusive" investigation into the crime.

"The commissioner also directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to expedite action on the investigation to ensure the prosecution of everyone found culpable in the act," he added.

The commissioner of police called on residents of the state to remain vigilant, law-abiding and promptly report criminals and their activities to the nearest police station.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://www.nannews.ng/">NAN</a>)

