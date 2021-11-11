Nigeria: Edo Records Backlog of 16 Deaths From Covid-19 in Two Days

<i>The disease centre said the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 212,894.</sub>

On Wednesday, Nigeria's total fatality from the coronavirus infection rose to 2,922 from 2,914 earlier reported on Tuesday.

In the last two days, Edo State has recorded a backlog of 16 deaths from the pandemic.

The <a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)</a> disclosed this on its Facebook page on Wednesday night, adding that the country recorded 65 new infections across eight states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The disease centre said the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria's infection toll to 212,894.

Just like it did on Tuesday, the disease centre noted that Edo State reported the new eight fatalities as a backlog. It, however, failed to disclose the specific date the backlog covered.

But on Tuesday, NCDC in its analysis of the report, said the eight fatalities reported by the state was a backlog for November 8.

Meanwhile, the disease centre said the FCT reported 328 discharged cases, including community discharges for November 8. The data raised the total number of discharged cases in the country to 204,675.

Breakdown

The new data revealed that Plateau State in the north-central topped the chart with 22 cases, and is closely followed by the FCT with 21 cases.

According to NCDC, out of the 21 cases reported by the FCT, 10 cases are a backlog for November 8.

Meanwhile, Rivers State in the South-south reported 12 cases while Bauchi State in the North-east reported four cases on Wednesday.

There has been a consistent low figure of new infections from Lagos State which is regarded as the country's epicentre for the pandemic.

On Wednesday, the state reported only two cases, while four other states of Bayelsa, Edo, Jigawa and Kaduna reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that Delta and Sokoto states reported no cases on Wednesday.