Namibia: High Expectations As Economists Meet

11 November 2021
Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (Lilongwe)
By Mcdonald Chiwayula

Economists across the country are expected to dissect and find practical solutions to the country's economic challenges as the 2021 Economics Association of Malawi (Ecama) Conference commences this morning at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi.

According to Ecama, the conference has pooled economists and expectations are high of finding practical alternative economic policies to support the country's quest for development.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zanga-Zanga Chikhosi in a statement says Dr Chakwera is expected to arrive at the conference at 9 am.

