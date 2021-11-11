Zimbabwe: Youths Retrace Their Roots Through Mbira

Young people are now retracing their roots owing to culture's powerful and irresistible pull, a registered arts and cultural promoter has said.

So encouraging is the demand for traditional items like snuff, regalia and mbira music which are richly grounded in Zimbabwean tradition and have seen many youngsters tracing their roots.

In an interview, Bira Remadzisahwira founder, Nyasha "Machembere" Dope, who has been promoting mbira and traditional music, reckons they are doing their part to bringing people back to their roots.

Bira Remadzisahwira is a registered art and cultural stable that gives exposure to those who want to promote Zimbabwean culture using various forms of art.

And barely a year after it was registered, the stable has seen a rise in demand for traditional artefacts, said Dope.

"As an arts and cultural promoter, my job would mean nothing without connecting people with their ancestors," said Dope. "We have been holding mbira sessions with various artistes and the demand is overwhelming.

"The number of young people who are turning up for our sessions that we usually hold at Apple Café among other venues in the city has shown us that people haven't forgotten their roots.

"The demand for bute (snuff), traditional regalia and mbira music in general is overwhelming."

Under Bira Remadzisahwisa, Dope, who is working closely with her administrator Ethel Mpezeni and Sasha Amadhuve as brand ambassador, said they were on the right track.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Entertainment Zimbabwe Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I have been working with a small, but vibrant team led by our brand ambassador to promote our culture.

"We are pleased with the response during our sessions where we offer everything people might need from snuff, regalia to even African delicacies.

"Very soon we will be offering immune boosters to our fans as a way of promoting traditional remedies that have been in existence over the years."

Dope said they will be hosting a special edition for their fans tomorrow to ensure they exchange notes with elders.

"Over the months, we have been hosting a series of events at various venues dotted around the city, but on Friday we have a special event at the Apple Café dubbed Dandaro Ranagaradziva," she said.

"It's a special event where we are promoting our culture through mbira music and Sasha will be the headlining act."

For the greater part of the year, Bira Remadzisahwira has been holding a series of cultural activities virtually.

In May this year, they attended the Culture Week launch in Midlands where they entertained guests with traditional music.

President Mnangagwa officially opened the event where Sasha Amadhuve also left fans clamouring for more with a polished performance.

Afterwards, Bira Ramadzisahwira also performed at the unveiling of the 1890s First Chimurenga hero Mbuya Nehanda's statue at the intersection of Julius Nyerere Way and Samora Machel Avenue.